BERGER, Patricia A. (nee: DeGrave), 73

McNaughton, formerly Waterford, Aug. 14, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rhinelander, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

GINTHER, George J., 90

Mount Pleasant, Aug. 15, at Primrose Retirement Community, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

JAHNS, Fern C., 97

Burlington, Aug. 16, at Arbor View, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

KUIPER, Henry J., 94

Racine, Aug. 14, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MATERA, James J., 71

Racine, Aug. 13, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RUTER, Bernice F., 87

Racine, Aug. 15, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

