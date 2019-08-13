{{featured_button_text}}

BAUERS, Mildred A., 99

Racine, Aug. 11, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

CONRAD, Georgia, 92

Racine, Aug. 11, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HALLETT, Mary E., 92

Burlington, Aug. 11, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

