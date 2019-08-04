ELLSWORTH, John “Bill” W., 99
Union Grove, July 31, at Wisconsin Veteran’s Home, Union Grove, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
GOLLER, Terri, 61
Racine, Aug. 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HAYS, Raymond M., 74
Racine, July 30, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
IGLINSKI, Chester R., 90
Racine, Aug. 2, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KNOTEK, Audrey J., 88,
Mount Pleasant, Aug. 2, at Froedtert South-St. Catherine’s Hospital Campus, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MCKINNEY, Elizabeth, 57
Racine, Aug. 2, at Select Specialty Hospital, West Allis, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MICHELAU, Joseph F., 59
Burlington, Aug. 1, at Golden Years, Lake Geneva, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
RIVERA, Emmanuel, infant
Racine, Aug. 2, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
ZOLD, Carol M., 76
Racine, Aug. 2, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
