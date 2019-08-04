{{featured_button_text}}

ELLSWORTH, John “Bill” W., 99

Union Grove, July 31, at Wisconsin Veteran’s Home, Union Grove, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

GOLLER, Terri, 61

Racine, Aug. 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HAYS, Raymond M., 74

Racine, July 30, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

IGLINSKI, Chester R., 90

Racine, Aug. 2, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KNOTEK, Audrey J., 88,

Mount Pleasant, Aug. 2, at Froedtert South-St. Catherine’s Hospital Campus, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MCKINNEY, Elizabeth, 57

Racine, Aug. 2, at Select Specialty Hospital, West Allis, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MICHELAU, Joseph F., 59

Burlington, Aug. 1, at Golden Years, Lake Geneva, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

RIVERA, Emmanuel, infant

Racine, Aug. 2, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

ZOLD, Carol M., 76

Racine, Aug. 2, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments