KOWALEWSKI, Sylvester M., 76

Racine, Aug. 25, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

SONDEJ, Thomas J., 72Burlington, Aug. 25, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

THOMPSON, Kenneth, 83Aug. 25, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TYLOCK, Jamie M., 50Racine, Aug. 22, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

