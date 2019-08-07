{{featured_button_text}}

KOLIS, Kevin E., 67

Aug. 3, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KRUK, Robin, 69

July 28, at Ascension Columbia-St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant

MANDLI, Beverly J., 94

Racine, Aug. 3, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PLATE, Leslie B., 66

Racine, Aug. 4, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

