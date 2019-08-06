{{featured_button_text}}

BALTES, Wayne A., 70

Kenosha, Aug. 5, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GOLLER, Terri, 60

Racine, Aug. 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KATT, Lowell J., 86

Racine, Aug. 3, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

LABELLE, Jeanne M., 89

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Burlington, Aug. 2, at Waterford Senior Living, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

MANDLI, Beverly J., 94

Racine, Aug. 3, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MUNTS, Francis V., 86

Racine, Aug. 5, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

O’CONNOR, Robert C., 79

Mount Pleasant, Aug. 5, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments