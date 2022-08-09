 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: Aug. 9, 2022

ACHUFF, Kenneth W., 75

Burlington, Aug. 7, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

BARRY, Roger, 79

Racine, Aug. 3, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Paradise Memorial Funeral and Cremation Service, Milwaukee.

KOBBERVIG, Harold D., 79

Racine, Aug. 6, Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LEGUE, Thomas J., 77

Racine, Aug. 6, Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LEIGH, Patrick J., 73

Aug. 6, Froedtert South Medical Center, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MARTIN, James T., 46

Racine, Aug. 6, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PHILLIPS, Mark C., 69

Kenosha, formerly of Racine, Aug. 1, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JANSKY, Patricia, 68

Burlington, Aug. 6, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

STRICKLAND, Ellis Willis Jr., 77

Racine, Aug. 5, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Paradise Memorial Funeral and Cremation Service, Milwaukee.

