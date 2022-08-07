Deaths: Aug. 7, 2022

ALTON, Christine M., 78
Racine, Aug. 5, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
BARRY, Roger, 79
Racine, Aug. 3, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Paradise Memorial Funeral and Cremation Service, Milwaukee.
DYMERSKI, Beverly Ann, 82
Estero, Fla., formerly of Caledonia, July 29, Gulf Coast Medical Center, Fort Myers, Fla., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
NIELSEN, Kevin P., 35
Racine, Aug. 4, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
RICHARDSON, Nancy J., 78
Racine, Aug. 4, Advocate Aurora Hospital, Mount Pleasant, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SCOFIELD, Daniel L. Jr., 53
Racine, Aug. 3, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
SMITH, Cynthia, 70
Racine, Aug. 3, at her residence, on Thursday, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
STRICKLAND Ellis Willis Jr., 77
Racine, Aug. 5, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Paradise Memorial Funeral and Cremation Service, Milwaukee.
ZROFSKY, June Mary, 77
Wind Lake, Aug. 4, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.