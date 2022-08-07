 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: Aug. 7, 2022

  • 0

ALTON, Christine M., 78

Racine, Aug. 5, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

BARRY, Roger, 79

Racine, Aug. 3, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Paradise Memorial Funeral and Cremation Service, Milwaukee.

DYMERSKI, Beverly Ann, 82

Estero, Fla., formerly of Caledonia, July 29, Gulf Coast Medical Center, Fort Myers, Fla., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

NIELSEN, Kevin P., 35

Racine, Aug. 4, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

People are also reading…

RICHARDSON, Nancy J., 78

Racine, Aug. 4, Advocate Aurora Hospital, Mount Pleasant, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SCOFIELD, Daniel L. Jr., 53

Racine, Aug. 3, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SMITH, Cynthia, 70

Racine, Aug. 3, at her residence, on Thursday, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STRICKLAND Ellis Willis Jr., 77

Racine, Aug. 5, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Paradise Memorial Funeral and Cremation Service, Milwaukee.

ZROFSKY, June Mary, 77

Wind Lake, Aug. 4, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Duo to perform at church

Duo to perform at church

RACINE — The Lake Cottage Duo will perform for First Fridays Music at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News