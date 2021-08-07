 Skip to main content
Deaths: Aug. 7, 2021
ANDERSON, Mary Ellen (nee: Strini), 85

Racine, Aug. 2, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

BEEMAN, Jean A., 91

Raleigh, N.C., July 30, at Falls River Village Assisted Living, Raleigh, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

EMERY, Robert, 82

Union Grove, Aug. 5, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

WEAVER, Edmund A. Jr., 82

Kenosha, Aug. 4, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

