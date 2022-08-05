Deaths: Aug. 5, 2022

HARTOG, June D., 90
Racine, Aug. 3, Parkview Gardens Assisted Living, Caledonia, Draeger- Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SAKKINEN, William J., 94
Kenosha, formerly of Racine, Aug. 1, Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
