 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEATHS

Deaths: Aug. 31, 2022

  • 0

BEESON, Nicholas B., 41

Midland, Mich., Aug. 29, in Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CHRISTENSEN, William J. “Billy,” 33

Racine, Aug. 24, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

FERRARO, Samuel F. “Sam,” 70

Racine, Aug. 29, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

FOGT, Howard K., 96

Racine, Aug. 27, at Parkview Gardens, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

JOHNSON, Brittany L., 30

Kenosha, formerly of Racine, Aug. 29, Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

People are also reading…

LINDEMAN, Loretta M., 86

Racine, Aug. 29, at Accent Care Hospice, Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

PEDERSON, Richard, 81

Racine, Aug. 25, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

SCHWARTZ, Nicole, 40

Racine, Aug. 27, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

SKROBIS, Gordon F., 79

Caledonia, Aug. 29, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

VOGL, Mary J., 88

Racine, Aug. 27, at The Villa at Lincoln Park, Strouf Funeral Home, Racine.

ZIEMELIS, John V., 85

Mount Pleasant, Aug. 28, in Oak Creek, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News