Deaths: Aug. 31, 2022

BEESON, Nicholas B., 41
Midland, Mich., Aug. 29, in Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
CHRISTENSEN, William J. “Billy,” 33
Racine, Aug. 24, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
FERRARO, Samuel F. “Sam,” 70
Racine, Aug. 29, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
FOGT, Howard K., 96
Racine, Aug. 27, at Parkview Gardens, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
JOHNSON, Brittany L., 30
Kenosha, formerly of Racine, Aug. 29, Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LINDEMAN, Loretta M., 86
Racine, Aug. 29, at Accent Care Hospice, Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
PEDERSON, Richard, 81
Racine, Aug. 25, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
SCHWARTZ, Nicole, 40
Racine, Aug. 27, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
SKROBIS, Gordon F., 79
Caledonia, Aug. 29, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
VOGL, Mary J., 88
Racine, Aug. 27, at The Villa at Lincoln Park, Strouf Funeral Home, Racine.
ZIEMELIS, John V., 85
Mount Pleasant, Aug. 28, in Oak Creek, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.