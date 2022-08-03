 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: Aug. 3, 2022

  • 0

BOSCHA, Peter, 90

Racine, Aug. 1, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

GARSKI, Lawrence J. “Larry,” 82

Racine, July 29, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GATTIE, Gregory W., 75

Racine, July 11, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

LEICK, Christine “Chris” L. (nee: Rydzik), 66

Waterford, July 30, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

MANGERSON, Carl R., 90

Waterford, July 30, at Waterford Senior Living, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

SZYMBORSKI, Lila G. (nee: VanAirsdal), 94

Waterford, July 31, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

