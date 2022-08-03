Deaths: Aug. 3, 2022

BOSCHA, Peter, 90
Racine, Aug. 1, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
GARSKI, Lawrence J. “Larry,” 82
Racine, July 29, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GATTIE, Gregory W., 75
Racine, July 11, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
LEICK, Christine “Chris” L. (nee: Rydzik), 66
Waterford, July 30, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
MANGERSON, Carl R., 90
People are also reading…
Waterford, July 30, at Waterford Senior Living, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
SZYMBORSKI, Lila G. (nee: VanAirsdal), 94
Waterford, July 31, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.