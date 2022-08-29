Deaths: Aug. 29, 2022 Aug 29, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEDOUX, Leonard R., 50Racine, Aug. 20, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Crematory Racine Mount Pleasant Funeral Home Leonard R. Death Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Deaths: Aug. 23, 2022 FOREMAN, Dolores G., 83 Deaths: Aug. 24, 2022 BENNETT, Cindy A., 65 Deaths: Aug. 26, 2022 CASTILLO, Paula C., 95 Deaths: Aug. 25, 2022 SALAMONE, Diana J., 82 Deaths: Aug. 20, 2022 BELL, Charmain A., 49 Deaths: Aug. 28, 2022 DOUGARD, Lillian A., 94 Deaths: Aug. 21, 2022 CHECKI, Marilyn Jane, 84 Deaths: Aug. 22, 2022 JACOBSON, Doris Ann, 91 Deaths: Aug. 17, 2022 BARKER, Janet M., 69 Meetings: Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 24