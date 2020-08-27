Deaths: Aug. 27, 2020

ARONIN, Arlene, 92
Formerly of Racine, Aug. 25, at Heritage Muskego Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
ELLERTSON, Kelly Jo, 46
Rochester, Aug. 26, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
JOHNSON, Christopher Joseph, 41
Racine, Aug. 19, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KIRK, Willie James, 69
Aug. 24, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
KRESCANKO, Marie A., 91
Racine, Aug. 25, at Seasons Hospice-Ignite, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SHELBY, Calvella M., 52
Aug. 19, Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!