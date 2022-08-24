Deaths: Aug. 24, 2022

BENNETT, Cindy A., 65
Waterford, Aug. 22, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
CHESTER, Kelsey T., 28
Mount Pleasant, Aug. 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
DACQUISTO, Dennis A., 76
Racine, Aug. 21, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
ERWIN, William B., 81
Waterford, Aug. 22, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
ROUSAR, Michael J., 62
Racine, Aug. 23, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WAYDICK, Kate “Grace” (nee:Noel), 97
Racine, Aug. 21, at Aurora Health Care, Mount Pleasant, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.