Deaths: Aug. 23, 2022

FOREMAN, Dolores G., 83

Racine, Aug. 20, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GOLDEN, Terry, 65

Racine, Aug. 20, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HANSEN, James M., 63

Racine, Aug. 19, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

SHEEHAN, Patricia A., 86

Kenosha (formerly of Racine), Aug. 17, at Grande Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

