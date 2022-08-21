 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: Aug. 21, 2022

  • 0

CHECKI, Marilyn Jane, 84

Racine, Aug. 19, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DRIVER, Daniel “Danny” J., 71

Racine, Aug. 19, Accent Care Hospice, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LUTHER, Alan P., 73

Racine, Aug.19, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PETERSON, Florence A., 91

Racine, Aug. 20, Parkview Gardens, Caledonia, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

RYDER, John P., 75

Caledonia, Aug. 20, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

People are also reading…

WENDTORF, Emolyn Sylvia, 90

Mount Pleasant, Aug. 17, The Villa at Lincoln Park, Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News