Deaths: Aug. 21, 2020

BALTES, John Fredric, 87
Kenosha, Aug. 18, at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Dover, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
DAY, Ruby Jean, 70
Racine, Aug. 18, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HOUSTON, Rakia T., 45
Racine, Aug. 18, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KERTZ, Thomas J., 67
Boulder, Colo., formerly of Milwaukee, Aug. 4, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
