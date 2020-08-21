 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Aug. 21, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: Aug. 21, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BALTES, John Fredric, 87

Kenosha, Aug. 18, at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Dover, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

DAY, Ruby Jean, 70

Racine, Aug. 18, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HOUSTON, Rakia T., 45

Racine, Aug. 18, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KERTZ, Thomas J., 67

Boulder, Colo., formerly of Milwaukee, Aug. 4, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News