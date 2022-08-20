 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: Aug. 20, 2022

  • 0

BELL, Charmain A., 49

Racine, Aug. 18, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HOOVER, Leslie C., 75

Mount Pleasant, Aug. 18, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LANDIS, Tariq M.K., 3

Racine, Aug. 16, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

QUAYLE, Michael J., 82

July 18, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

STOSE, Mary A., 41

Burlington, Aug. 16, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News