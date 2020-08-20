Deaths: Aug. 20, 2020

ALLEN-PETERSON, Connie Jo, 68
Racine, Aug. 19, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
DAVIS, Carol M., 78
Dover, Aug. 19, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
GLENN, LaVerne J., 92
Racine, Aug. 19, at Pleasant Point Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
JOHNSON, Biven, 83
Racine, Aug. 17, at Ridgewood Health and Rehabilitation Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PIRKL, James, 30
Racine, Aug. 17, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
RUIZ, Mario Alfredo, 50
Racine, Aug. 18, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
VINCENT, Patrick, 79
Sturtevant, Aug. 14, in Kenosha, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
WILLIS, Yvonne M., 82
Racine, Aug. 18, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
