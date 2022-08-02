Deaths: Aug. 2, 2022

MELTESEN, Charlotte L., 90
Mount Pleasant, July 31, at Archwood Senior Living, Salem, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
MELTESEN, Charlotte L., 90
Mount Pleasant, July 31, at Archwood Senior Living, Salem, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
DITTLOF, Donald J., 89
BARERRA, Louise M., 90
BRAUNSCHWEIG, Glenn L., 89
MOUNT PLEASANT — The 43rd annual Roma Lodge Italian Festival is Friday through Sunday, July 29-31, on the Roma Lodge grounds, 7130 Spring St.
CALLOW, Cynthia L., 61
ALBERTSON, Heather Marie, 46
GREAT AMERICA
July 11-15
Tuesday, July 26
HIGHWAY 11 OUTDOOR MARKET
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.