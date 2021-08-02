Deaths: Aug. 2, 2021 Aug 2, 2021 11 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Racine, July 30, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Listing Deaths: July 26, 2021 Jul 25, 2021 ALMARAS-BETANCUR II, Samuel, 18 Listing Property Transfers: July 19-23 Aug 1, 2021 July 19-23 Listing Deaths: July 25, 2021 Jul 25, 2021 BROWN, Henry Lee, 55 Listing Meetings: Thursday, July 29 Jul 29, 2021 Meetings scheduled for Thursday, July 29 Listing Meetings for Tuesday, July 27 Jul 27, 2021 Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, July 27 Listing Property Transfers: July 12-16 Jul 25, 2021 July 12-16 Listing Property Transfers: June 28-July 2, 2021 Jul 11, 2021 June 28-July 2 Listing Deaths: July 24, 2021 Jul 24, 2021 CLEMENT, Joseph F., 69 Listing Deaths: July 23, 2021 Jul 23, 2021 BRYANT, Dolores K., 73