Deaths: Aug. 2, 2020
Deaths

DIMEO, Lillian, 99

Racine, Aug. 1, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GARCIA, Stella Milani, infant

Racine, July 30, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KEHOE, Donald E., 73

Racine, July 31, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KIM, Jin Kyu, 73

Racine, July 30, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LAURSEN, Dale W., 92

Racine, July 30, at Elder Care Cottages in Waterford, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MARESH, Mason R., 29

Racine, July 29, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

