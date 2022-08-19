Deaths: Aug. 19, 2022

BUCHHOLTZ, Carol Minnie, 91
Waterford, Aug. 17, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
DEVLIN, Donna L., 73
Mount Pleasant, Aug. 17, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JONES, Lynn G., 67
Racine, Aug. 16, Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LARSEN, Christopher C., 56
Franksville, Aug. 16, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LEHMAN, James R., 73
Mount Pleasant, August 16, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
McCLELLAND, Carolyn L., 64
Racine, Aug. 17, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SEKULOSKI, Dragan “Don,” 81
Racine, Aug. 9, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
TUTAK, Leo Edward, 82
LaFayette, Ind., formerly of Racine, Aug. 17, Soller-Baker Funeral Home and Crematory, LaFayette, Ind.