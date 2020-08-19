Deaths: Aug. 19, 2020

COLEMAN, Mary L., 77
Caledonia, Aug. 17, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MORIARITY, Braiden J., 28
Racine, August 16, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
NELSON, Robert L. Jr., 35
Racine, Aug. 11, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
PAULSON, Sr. Mary Ellen O.P., 92
Racine, Aug. 17, at Siena Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
RUSTON, Richard H., 73
Racine, Aug. 15, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Dover, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SCHMID, Kathleen C. “Kathy,” 82
Racine, Aug. 16, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WIER, William “Bill” 70
Mount Pleasant, Aug. 15, at ThedaCare Medical Center, Neenah, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ZEISBERGER, Mary Alice, 84
Racine, Aug. 17, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
