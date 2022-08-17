Deaths: Aug. 17, 2022

BARKER, Janet M., 69
Racine, Aug. 13, at Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
CARROLL, Roy L., 66
Racine, Aug. 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
CURTIS, Debra A., 64
Racine, Aug. 11, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
GILBERTSON, Roger E., 74
Racine, Aug. 14, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
PERTTU, Francis "Bob" R., 88
Caledonia, Aug. 14, at Lakeshore at Siena, Caledonia, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
PETERSEN, Judith, 88
Racine, Aug. 15, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SCANTLING, Kyle D., 59
Racine, July 25, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SMITH, Quentin R., 16
Racine, Aug. 12, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SOBCZYK, Jeanette T., 93
Burlington, Aug. 15, at Delavan Health Services, Delavan, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
VINNES, Katherine L., 83
Racine, Aug. 16, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WOLF, Sharon A., 85
Burlington, Aug. 14, at Oak Park Place, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
ZENGOTA, Kathleen A., 82
Racine, Aug. 13, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ZICKUS, Elaine C. (nee: Wahlen), 89
Racine, Aug. 11, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.