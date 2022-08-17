 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: Aug. 17, 2022

BARKER, Janet M., 69

Racine, Aug. 13, at Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CARROLL, Roy L., 66

Racine, Aug. 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CURTIS, Debra A., 64

Racine, Aug. 11, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

GILBERTSON, Roger E., 74

Racine, Aug. 14, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

PERTTU, Francis "Bob" R., 88

Caledonia, Aug. 14, at Lakeshore at Siena, Caledonia, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

PETERSEN, Judith, 88

Racine, Aug. 15, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SCANTLING, Kyle D., 59

Racine, July 25, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SMITH, Quentin R., 16

Racine, Aug. 12, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SOBCZYK, Jeanette T., 93

Burlington, Aug. 15, at Delavan Health Services, Delavan, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

VINNES, Katherine L., 83

Racine, Aug. 16, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WOLF, Sharon A., 85

Burlington, Aug. 14, at Oak Park Place, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

ZENGOTA, Kathleen A., 82

Racine, Aug. 13, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ZICKUS, Elaine C. (nee: Wahlen), 89

Racine, Aug. 11, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

