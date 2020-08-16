Deaths: Aug. 16, 2020

BLASCOE, Caroline F., 79
Racine, Aug. 14 at home, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
TIMM, George G., 83
Racine, Aug. 14 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
RUSTON, Richard H., 73
Racine, Aug. 15 at Wisconsin Veterans Home Boland Hall, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KIMMONS, Mae Dora, 87
Racine, Aug. 12 at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ANDERSON, Jeffrey James Sr., 56
Racine, Aug. 2 at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BRAUN, John “Jack” M., 85
Mount Pleasant, Aug. 10, at his residence Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
