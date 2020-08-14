Deaths: Aug. 14

PURATH, Richard E., 87
Racine, Aug. 12 at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
KING-EPPS, Glenda R., 54
Racine, Aug. 10 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BERES, Thomas J., 79
Racine, Aug. 13 at his home, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
KORN, Keith John, 85
Waterford, Aug. 12 at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
MAI, Mary Jo, 75
Racine, Aug. 12 at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
