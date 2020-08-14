You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Aug. 14
0 comments

Deaths: Aug. 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PURATH, Richard E., 87

Racine, Aug. 12 at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

KING-EPPS, Glenda R., 54

Racine, Aug. 10 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BERES, Thomas J., 79

Racine, Aug. 13 at his home, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

KORN, Keith John, 85

Waterford, Aug. 12 at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

MAI, Mary Jo, 75

Racine, Aug. 12 at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News