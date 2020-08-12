Deaths: Aug. 12, 2020

DAVIS, Jacqueline J. “Jacki,” 58
Raceine, Aug. 10, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.
DEXTER, Jill K., 69
Caledonia, Aug. 10, in Crivitz, Wis., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MARTINEZ, Guillermo J. III “Choop,” 23
Racine, Aug. 8, Maresh-Merdith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
ROBISON, Linda K., 69
Racine, Aug. 9, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SMITH, Belinda L., 50
Kenosha, Aug. 8, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
