Deaths: Aug. 12, 2020
DAVIS, Jacqueline J. “Jacki,” 58

Raceine, Aug. 10, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

DEXTER, Jill K., 69

Caledonia, Aug. 10, in Crivitz, Wis., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MARTINEZ, Guillermo J. III “Choop,” 23

Racine, Aug. 8, Maresh-Merdith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ROBISON, Linda K., 69

Racine, Aug. 9, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SMITH, Belinda L., 50

Kenosha, Aug. 8, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

