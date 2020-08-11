You have permission to edit this article.
Deaths: Aug. 11, 2020
Deaths: Aug. 11, 2020

CURTIS, Gary S., 84

Racine, Aug. 8, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

KOLBA, Marcella “Mickie” M., 95

Aug. 8, at Elizabeth Gardens, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KRAUSE, Joan E., 73

Town of Paris, Aug. 8, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

LUKAS, Peter A., 89

Waterford, Aug. 8, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

RUTER, A.M. “Bud,” 89

Racine, Aug. 9, at Hospice House Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

TWESME, Duane S., 90

Racine, Aug. 8, Wisconsin Veterans Home, Dover, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

