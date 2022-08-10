 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: Aug. 10, 2022

HOMAN, David R. Jr., 65

Racine, Aug. 8, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHULZ, Dennis Raymond, 69

Lake Geneva, Aug. 7, Mercy Health, Janesville, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

ZUEHLSDORF, Richard H., 74

Waterford, Aug. 8, Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

