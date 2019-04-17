Try 3 months for $3

KOVACIK, Edward “Butch,” 72

Racine, April 15, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LYONS, Gary J., 78

Bristol, April 16, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

ORECHVSKY, Richard “Rick,” 70

Racine, April 15, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STINE, Robert E., 89

Racine, April 15, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

WHITE, Dontay Lavell Jr., infant

Racine, April 13, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

