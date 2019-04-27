Try 3 months for $3

ABROMAITIS, Christina “Tina”, 61

Racine, April 26, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ALLEN, James Lee “Jim”, 79

Waterford, April 26, Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

CHRISTIANSON, Doris M., 90

April 24, Willowcrest Care Center, South Milwaukee, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LaFOURNIER, Marianne J. , 94

Racine, April 25, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MARTIN, Robert, 88

Racine, April 26, Froedtert South-Kenosha Campus, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

