MULESKI, Debra M. "Debbie," 65
April 21, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
FAHRENBACHER, Ronald J., 77
Kansasville, April 21 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
HEMMINGSEN, Lee R., 69
Union Grove, April 21 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home - Boland Hall, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
MUTCHLER, David W., 62
Racine, April 20 in Mount Pleasant, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
POTTER, Randy M., 57
Racine, April 21 in Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
OLSON, Marion J., 80
Racine, April 21 at Shorelight Memory Care at Siena, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
CONFORTI, Thomas R., 40
Kenosha, April 16 at Froedtert South – Kenosha Campus, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
