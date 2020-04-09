Deaths: April 9, 2020

CLAY, John, 58
Rochester, April 1, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
HEATH, Marcia S., 71
Mount Pleasant, April 5, at Maplewood Center, West Allis, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JAUHARI, Lela Bell, 84
Kenosha, April 5, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KRAUSE, Steven, 59
Greendale, March 30, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
MACK, James, 85
Union Grove, April 5, at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
MAHNKE, William H., 85
Mount Pleasant, April 7, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
MILLER, Timothy, 61
Burlington, April 5, at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
OLSON, Richard, 62
Union Grove, March 27, at Zilber Hospice, Wauwatosa, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
PERSON, Johnny Lee “John,” 70
Milwaukee, March 28, at his residence, Krause Funeral Home/Informed Choice, Milwaukee.
ROCHON, Elizabeth, 58
Burlington, April 2, at Zilber Hospice, Wauwatosa, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
UICK, Jeffrey Allen, 37
Racine, April 6, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
