Deaths: April 9, 2020
Deaths: April 9, 2020

CLAY, John, 58

Rochester, April 1, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

HEATH, Marcia S., 71

Mount Pleasant, April 5, at Maplewood Center, West Allis, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JAUHARI, Lela Bell, 84

Kenosha, April 5, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KRAUSE, Steven, 59

Greendale, March 30, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

MACK, James, 85

Union Grove, April 5, at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

MAHNKE, William H., 85

Mount Pleasant, April 7, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MILLER, Timothy, 61

Burlington, April 5, at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

OLSON, Richard, 62

Union Grove, March 27, at Zilber Hospice, Wauwatosa, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

PERSON, Johnny Lee “John,” 70

Milwaukee, March 28, at his residence, Krause Funeral Home/Informed Choice, Milwaukee.

ROCHON, Elizabeth, 58

Burlington, April 2, at Zilber Hospice, Wauwatosa, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

UICK, Jeffrey Allen, 37

Racine, April 6, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

