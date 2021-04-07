 Skip to main content
Deaths: April 7, 2021
Deaths: April 7, 2021

BESTER, Rebecca, 72

Racine, April 5, Ignite Medical Resort, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GOETSCH, Wallace W. “Wally,” 89

Caledonia, April 3, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

KINGSFIELD, Peternella “Nellie,” 92

Caledonia, April 4, 2021, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MEISNER, Margaret A., 92

New Berlin, formerly of Racine, April 3, at Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MILLER, Teresa D., 57

Burlington, April 4, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

MOORE, Zion, 20

Racine, March 15, in Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

OLSEN, Beatrice V., 84

Racine, April 4, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

PHILLIPS, Judy A., 66

Racine, April 4, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WESLEY, Meredith R., 84

Racine, April 5 at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WICKLER, Arlys K., 78

East Troy, April 3, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

