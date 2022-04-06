 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: April 6, 2022

BAUER, Veronica “Ronnie” J., 82

Racine, April 2, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FORSETH, Ann M., 79

Racine, March 29, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

GARRETT, Frederick L., 88

Oak Creek, April 4, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

NEAL, Bernice, 79

Racine, April 3, at Accent Care Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

VERMEY, Sharon L., 77

Kenosha (formerly of Racine), April 1, at The Bay at Sheridan, Kenosha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

ZEMBER, Donald C., 78

Racine, April 2, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

