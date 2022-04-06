Deaths: April 6, 2022

BAUER, Veronica “Ronnie” J., 82
Racine, April 2, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
FORSETH, Ann M., 79
Racine, March 29, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
GARRETT, Frederick L., 88
Oak Creek, April 4, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
NEAL, Bernice, 79
Racine, April 3, at Accent Care Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
VERMEY, Sharon L., 77
Kenosha (formerly of Racine), April 1, at The Bay at Sheridan, Kenosha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
ZEMBER, Donald C., 78
Racine, April 2, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.