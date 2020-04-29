Deaths: April 29, 2020

ANDRESS, Emelene L., 98
Racine, April 25, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
BOTSFORD, Walter, 78
April 15, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
FRIEND, Christopher J., 44
Racine, April 28, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SCHERRER, Jerry, 71
Waterford, April 22, at Aurora Memorial Hospital, Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
SIMANEK, James M., 58
Mount Pleasant, April 24, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
