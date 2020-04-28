Deaths: April 28, 2020
0 comments
Deaths

Deaths: April 28, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARTOL, Judith, 66

Racine, April 27, at Prospect Heights Community Living, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BEYER, Steven C., 58

Racine, April 24, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

CATES, David R., 64

Delavan, April 25, at Mercy Janesville Medical Center, Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth.

DAHMEN, W. Helmut, 81

Racine, April 25, at his residence on April 25, 2020, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DUMESIC, Lena Ann, 98

Racine, April 27, at Racine Commons, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MELDGAARD, Dale A., 80

Racine, April 25, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage Licenses: April 17, 2020
Listing

Marriage Licenses: April 17, 2020

Joshua Brewer of Mount Pleasant and Amelia Westplate of Caledonia; Jeffrey Collier of Racine and Tysha Gray of Waukegan, Ill.; Thomas Dreger a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News