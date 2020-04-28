Deaths: April 28, 2020

BARTOL, Judith, 66
Racine, April 27, at Prospect Heights Community Living, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
BEYER, Steven C., 58
Racine, April 24, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
CATES, David R., 64
Delavan, April 25, at Mercy Janesville Medical Center, Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth.
DAHMEN, W. Helmut, 81
Racine, April 25, at his residence on April 25, 2020, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
DUMESIC, Lena Ann, 98
Racine, April 27, at Racine Commons, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MELDGAARD, Dale A., 80
Racine, April 25, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
