Deaths: April 26, 2022

BARROWS, Jeffrey G., 52

Mount Pleasant, April 23, in Montello, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

BOHLMAN, Marlene L., 74

Mount Pleasant, April 24, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BROWN, Floncie M., 88

Racine, April 19, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CANMAN, Clyde P. “Kit,” 84

Franksville, April 23, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FAIT, Judith R., 77

Burlington, April 23, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

LOTZ, Kathleen M., 89

Caledonia, April 23, at Parkview Gardens, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

SHEFCHIK, Kimberly J., 55

Kenosha, April 22, at Froedtert South-St. Catherine’s Campus, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VERBORG, Robert J. "Bob," 80

Sturtevant, April 23, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

WEIS, William J. Jr., 91

Burlington, April 24, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

