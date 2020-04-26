Deaths: April 26, 2020
Deaths: April 26, 2020

COLQUITT, Laura Ellen, 75

Racine, April 24, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

DROBKA, Louise Ellen, 87

Muskego, April 24, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

KAPLA, Donald A., 72

Racine, April 23, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

KELEMEN, Jeanne M., 59

Racine, April 18, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

KURALI, Joseph, 82

Racine, April 24, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

