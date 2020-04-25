Deaths: April 25, 2020

CHRISTENSON, Thomas E., 76
Milwaukee, April 22, at St. Anne’s Salvation, Milwaukee, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
DYER, Delores J., 89
Racine, April 23, at Parkview Gardens, Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
FARRIS, Ida, 76
Racine, April 23, at her daughter’s residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LUKSZYS, Cynthia J., 76
Caledonia, at her residence, April 22, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
ROTHERING, Nancy J., 83
Delavan, April 18, at Ascension Health Care, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SMITH, Andrew “Andy” J., 91
Mount Pleasant, April 24, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
