Deaths: April 24, 2022

GERTENBACH, Susan, 68

Franksville, April 22, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HANSON, Julie K., 60

Racine, April 12, at AccentCare of Oak Creek, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

HARCUS, Derek A., 48

Formerly of Racine, April 12, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MINER, Charels R., 96

Racine, April 22, at St. Monica's Senior Living, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

REICH, Thomas E., 74

Yorkville, April 23, at Hospice Alliance, Kenosha, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

SPECHT, Donna D., 75

Burlington, April 22, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

