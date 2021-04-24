 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: April 24, 2021
0 comments

Deaths: April 24, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CRUZ, Elaine Marie (nee: Dickman), 85

Mount Pleasant, April 16, at Pleasant Point Senior Living, Strouf Funeral Home, Racine.

DiPASQUALE, Robert A. “Bobby,” 75

Racine, April 22, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KREKLING, Suzanne J., 82

Racine, April 22, at Season’s Hospice–Ignite, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LANGNER, Erma F., 98

April 20, at her residence, Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WAINWRIGHT, Bertha M., 88

Racine, April 22, at her residence, Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News