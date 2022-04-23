 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: April 23, 2022

GLOEDE, Harold “Hank” D., 68

Caledonia, April 20, at his residence Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HANSCHE, Dennis G., 80

Yorkville, April 20, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

JOHNSON, John H.

April 20, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MUELLER, Mark L., 66

Racine, April 21, at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Medical Center-Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

