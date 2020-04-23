Deaths: April 23, 2020


ENGEL, Ryan Michael, 24

Rochester, April 19, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

HORN, Robert Roy, 83

Mount Pleasant, April 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

HOUGARD, Roger O., 68

Racine, April 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory. Mount Pleasant.

KAMINSKIS, Robert “Robb” F., 61

Honey Creek, April 21, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

MARTON, Katalin, 83

Racine, April 20, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

