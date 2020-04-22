Deaths: April 22, 2020

EHLERS, Jeanne, 89
Racine April 15, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
FODOR, LaVerne D., 94
Racine, April 18, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
GUSTIN, Laura L. (nee: Bastin), 68
Burlington, April 16, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Cenrter, Milwaukee, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
HART, Richard B. Sr., 81
Racine, April 20, at Naturally Nurturing Group Home, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
HERRON-BODDEN, Jeana, 51
Formerly of Racine, April 20, at Chandler (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JACOBSEN, Bruce R., 93
Racine, April 19, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Dover, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
JORGENSEN, Evelyn A., 89
Racine, April 21, at Ascension All Saints-Franklin, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
LAYCOCK, David R., 76
Racine, April 18, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
MANOYAN, Daniel F., 69
Kenosha, April 20, at Froedtert South-Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MORTON, Katalin, 83
Racine, April 20, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
RAMSEY, John R., 79
Racine, April 16, at Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ROTHERING, Nancy J., 83
Delavan, April 18, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SUHR, Gary R., 86
Racine, April 20, at Franciscan Villa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
THIELEN, William D., 95
Racine, April 20, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
URBUSH, Robert “Bob” T., 75
Sturtevant, April 20, in Waukesha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
VOSS, Diane L., 88
Sturtevant, April 19, at Froedtert South-Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!