Deaths: April 19, 2020
GREIDER, Alberta L., 80

Racine, April 14 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine

NOFFKE, Sister Suzanne, O.P., 83

Racine, April 14 at Siena Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine

CASCIARO, Thomas A., 70

Sturtevant, April 10 at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine

STEPHENS, Nadine E., 87

April 12, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine

BUCK, LaVerna E. "LaVerne," 102

Racine, April 16 at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine

STRAND, Judith, 75

Mount Pleasant, April 17, at Lakeshore at Siena, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine

BINDER, Richard H., 80

Racine, April 16 at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine

BRANDT, Dorothy H., 95

Racine, April 18 at Ascension Living – Lakeshore at Siena, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant

ARELLANO-ARREDONDO, Ofelia, 81

Racine, April 16, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CHIEVES, Aurealiana, 72

Garner, N.C., formerly of Burlington, April 10, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

FAVRE, Christel L., 48

Racine, April 17, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington. 

FAY, Diane, 74

Union Grove, April 16, at the Villa at Lincoln Park, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

GRAVUNDER, Sandra L., 77

Racine, April 14, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

JENSEN, Phyllis S., 92

Mount Pleasant, April 11, at Horizon Homecare and Hospice, Mequon, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

RIESING, Peggy, 64

April 16, at Geneva Lake Manor, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

SUNDARI, Indigo, 65

Twin Lakes, April 14, at Aurora Memorial Hospital Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

