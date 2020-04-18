Deaths: April 18, 2020

ARELLANO-ARREDONDO, Ofelia, 81
Racine, April 16, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BINDER, Richard H., 80
Racine, April 16, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
CHIEVES, Aurealiana, 72
Garner, N.C., formerly of Burlington, April 10, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
FAVRE, Christel L., 48
Racine, April 17, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
FAY, Diane, 74
Union Grove, April 16, at the Villa at Lincoln Park, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
GRAVUNDER, Sandra L., 77
Racine, April 14, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
JENSEN, Phyllis S., 92
Mount Pleasant, April 11, at Horizon Homecare and Hospice, Mequon, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
RIESING, Peggy, 64
April 16, at Geneva Lake Manor, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
SUNDARI, Indigo, 65
Twin Lakes, April 14, at Aurora Memorial Hospital Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
