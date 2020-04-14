Deaths: April 14, 2020
Deaths: April 14, 2020

BIDDLE, Adam R., 35

Mount Pleasant, April 11, Ascension Hospital Franklin, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CHRISTIANSEN, Glenn A., 83

Mount Pleasant, April 11, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

FINK, Joseph J., 97

Racine, April 10, at his home, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

INSTENES, Judith M., 83

Racine, April 11, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

QUEEN, Tallye L., 79

Zion, Ill., April 11, at Visa Medical Center East, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

YOUNG, Damon V. Sr., 44

Mount Pleasant, April 13, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

